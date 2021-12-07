Off-duty officer helps mother and baby on the side of the road

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) – An officer in Virginia, who is also a grandpa, went above and beyond the call of duty to help a mother on the side of the road with a flat tire.

Sgt. John Kimenhour is a school resource officer, a job that requires patience and compassion.

“I’m eligible for retirement now, but I’m going to stick around for a few more years,” the officer said, adding that being with kids keeps him feeling young.

Kimenhour was on his way to a meeting with parks and recreation when he saw a woman go off the road in front of him.

“She was stranded and had no idea what she was going to do,” Kimenhour said.

Seeing she had a baby, the officer said his inner-grandpa kicked in.

“My grandson turned 1 yesterday, and she had a little boy sleeping in the car seat about that age. He ended up waking up during the whole process,” Kimenhour explained. “She was reaching around feeding him in the car seat. I mean, how can you leave a mom and little boy on the side of the road, right?”

The veteran officer pulled a veteran move. He purchased a replacement tire for the woman, changed it, and sent her on her way.

An image of Kimenhour calming the woman’s nerves is going viral.

There may have been a language barrier, but no translation was needed for his love and passion for police work.

The police department said Kimenhour will be reimbursed for the tire, thanks to a cash award he’ll receive for his actions.

