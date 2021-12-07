Support Local Businesses
Suspect shot at officer during foot chase near Ky. State Capitol, police say

A man is in custody after police say he fired a shot during a foot chase near the Kentucky...
A man is in custody after police say he fired a shot during a foot chase near the Kentucky State Capitol Tuesday morning.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after police say he fired a shot during a foot chase near the Kentucky State Capitol Tuesday morning.

According to Frankfort police, the situation started with a call about a stolen vehicle. Police say that vehicle was found in the area of Leawood Drive around 8 a.m.

When officers approached the vehicle, two men inside got out and ran in opposite directions. They say one of those men fired a shot in the area of Leawood Drive as he was running away.

“The two males exited the vehicle and went in opposite directions. Shortly thereafter, there were shots fired toward our officer,” said Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey, Frankfort Police.

No one was hurt.

Police continued chasing that man on foot, towards the area of the State Capitol.

One officer fell during the chase and hurt his knee, but when people in the community heard about an officer down, they feared the worst.

“The girl I am staying with, she is the one who saw the officer down. She thought he got shot at first, she found later he wasn’t,” said Rhonda Butler, who lives in the area.

At that point, police alerted the executive branch and legislative branch security details about what was going on. The Kentucky Capitol and Annex were placed on lockdown. Some people inside said lawmakers and staff received text messages telling them to shelter in place.

Police say the suspect then ran into a nearby parking garage where he was chased down and taken into custody.

Joshua Gibson
Joshua Gibson(Franklin Co. Regional Jail)

“We did arrest Joshua Lee Gibson, of Louisville. Currently, he has been charged with fleeing and evading 1st degree, two charges on that, criminal trespassing for him being on Capitol grounds and, receiving stolen property for the vehicle he was in, the stolen vehicle,” Assistant Chief Aubrey said.

The second suspect was able to get away. Police are still looking for him, but don’t believe he is a danger to the public.

