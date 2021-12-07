‘Suspicious items’ reported in vacant building in Lyndon; bomb squad investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple agencies have reported to a vacant building in the Lyndon neighborhood after contractors found “suspicious items” within the property.

According to Chief Grady Throneberry with the Graymoor-Devondale Police Department, officers were called to a vacant property on the 100 block of Lyndon Lane around 4 p.m.

Contractors who were remodeling the building found “items of concern” inside. Throneberry said the police department was contacted and officers determined the items were suspicious.

“Thought they might explosives, and so we called the experts to come and check it out,” Throneberry said. “The experts, when they got to the scene, decided that it warranted even more investigation.”

Throneberry said Louisville Metro Police Bomb Squad and the Federal Bureau of Investigations Bomb Squad were called to assist and investigate whether the items could possibly be explosive devices.

Families within homes nearby were evacuated as police continued their investigation of the area.

This story will be updated.

