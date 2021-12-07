Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Tyra future at UofL still unknown after Board of Trustees meeting

Vince Tyra announcing the hiring of Scott Satterfield as head football coach on December 4, 2018.
Vince Tyra announcing the hiring of Scott Satterfield as head football coach on December 4, 2018.
By Kent Taylor
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday evening at Grawemeyer Hall.

The Board, with all members joining virtually, went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter.

The session lasted around an hour and a half and according to sources the contract of vice president of athletics Vince Tyra was discussed.

Tyra has reportedly emerged as the top candidate to become the athletic director at Florida State.

Since taking over for Tom Jurich in October of 2017, first as the interim athletic director, and then as vice president of athletics in March of 2018, Tyra has navigated a few NCAA investigations and sanctions and hired men’s head basketball coach Chris Mack and football head coach Scott Satterfield.

His UofL contract runs through March of 2023 and does include a non-compete clause that stipulates that Tyra cannot work for a school in the Atlantic Coast Conference for a period of 12 months after the expiration of the contract. The Board of Trustees could potentially waive that clause.

After the executive session ended, Board chair Mary Nixon said “During executive session the board discussed proposed and pending litigation in personnel matters. We are not taking any action at this time.”

The University of Louisville Athletic Association board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning to potentially name an interim athletic director or to update members on the Tyra situation.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Driver charged in DUI crash killing University of Kentucky student on LaGrange Road
Jeffersontown Police are investigating after two victims were injured in a shooting near the...
2 injured after shooting near Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit dies on track at Santa Anita Park
Kenneth Hall was an LMDC inmate who died in custody on Nov. 29.
59-year-old inmate who died in LMDC custody identified
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook

Latest News

Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit dies on track at Santa Anita Park
Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE 3 News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2021: High school football Week 14 recap
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Chris Mack and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk...
Inside the Cards, Dec. 4 2021
Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson makes a point while facing the Denver Nuggets...
The IU Bench Leads Hoosiers to Victory in Big Ten Opener