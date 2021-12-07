Tyra future at UofL still unknown after Board of Trustees meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday evening at Grawemeyer Hall.

The Board, with all members joining virtually, went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter.

The session lasted around an hour and a half and according to sources the contract of vice president of athletics Vince Tyra was discussed.

Tyra has reportedly emerged as the top candidate to become the athletic director at Florida State.

Since taking over for Tom Jurich in October of 2017, first as the interim athletic director, and then as vice president of athletics in March of 2018, Tyra has navigated a few NCAA investigations and sanctions and hired men’s head basketball coach Chris Mack and football head coach Scott Satterfield.

His UofL contract runs through March of 2023 and does include a non-compete clause that stipulates that Tyra cannot work for a school in the Atlantic Coast Conference for a period of 12 months after the expiration of the contract. The Board of Trustees could potentially waive that clause.

After the executive session ended, Board chair Mary Nixon said “During executive session the board discussed proposed and pending litigation in personnel matters. We are not taking any action at this time.”

The University of Louisville Athletic Association board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning to potentially name an interim athletic director or to update members on the Tyra situation.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.