2 juveniles arrested in death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith; shot and killed at bus stop

Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.(Sherita Smith)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two juveniles in connection to the death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith, who was killed in a drive-by shooting back in September.

Sources said the two arrested are under the age of 18. No other details are currently known.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Tyree Smith was killed on Sept. 22 while waiting for his school bus at a bus stop in the Russell neighborhood at the corner of Chestnut Street and Dr. W.J. Hodge Street.

Hours after Smith was killed, LMPD released a picture of a Jeep that investigators had been looking for in connection to the shooting. The picture was taken in the St. Matthews neighborhood the morning of Sept. 23.

Two other students were shot during the incident. They survived their injuries.

Tyree’s family said that he was not the intended target of the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

