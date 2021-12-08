Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Bowling Green makes list of best places to visit at Christmas

Light up Downtown Bowling Green
Light up Downtown Bowling Green(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traveling for Christmas is a tradition observed by many, but South Central Kentuckians can stay a little closer to home this year if they want to visit one of the best U.S. cities for the holiday.

Bowling Green made Conde Nast Traveler’s “The Best U.S. Cities to Visit at Christmas” list for 2021. The article said that while you wouldn’t expect an Arctic experience in southern Kentucky, Bowling Green was shaking up the holiday game this year.

Bowling Green City Commissioner, Sue Parrigin, says this is a huge deal for the city.

“We’re amongst royalty in tourism. I could say that. Chicago, Asheville, New York City, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at the holidays. Bowling Green is listed with these fantastic cities and communities to be one of the top destinations. Places that you just must go to during the holidays. So from a tourism and visitors standpoint, it’s huge to have this honor to be listed with these great communities that go all out for the holidays.”

The website lists the Reindeer Farm, Twinkle at the Track, the SOKY Ice Rink, and the Lodge at Old Stone as reasons to make the trip.

Other cities making the list include Asheville, North Carolina and Dallas, Texas. For a full list click here.

“I do want to the City of Bowling Green’s where we list all kinds of activities that are going on in our downtown area. Family-friendly activities. There’s something most every evening that folks can come downtown and just experience the magic of the season,” Parrigin says.

For a list of local holiday events, go to bgky.org.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
2 juveniles arrested in death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith; shot and killed at bus stop
When police arrived to the St. Matthews shooting scene on Dec. 7, they found the shooting...
Shooting near St. Matthews Elementary School under investigation
Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it,...
Sherman Minton Bridge, parts of I-64 back open after closing due to icy conditions
Western High School Principal Anthony Sieg was brought to the hospital after a student made...
JCPS: Western HS principal brought to hospital after incident with student
Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502)...
Woman hit by car walking on New Cut Road

Latest News

On Wednesday, the Public Safety Committee had LMDC Administrators testify to answer why inmates...
LMDC leaders in hot seat after four inmate deaths
Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
2 juveniles arrested in death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith; shot and killed at bus stop
The Meade County High School complex
Meade County High School moves to virtual learning Thursday due to ‘school shooting threat’
Seymour Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Nov. 24.
Police attempt to locate missing southern Indiana teen
LMPD was called to the Academy at Shawnee, located on Herman Street, around 2:32 p.m. Wednesday.
VIDEO: Academy at Shawnee security guard injured while breaking up fight outside school