Bowling Green makes list of best places to visit at Christmas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traveling for Christmas is a tradition observed by many, but South Central Kentuckians can stay a little closer to home this year if they want to visit one of the best U.S. cities for the holiday.

Bowling Green made Conde Nast Traveler’s “The Best U.S. Cities to Visit at Christmas” list for 2021. The article said that while you wouldn’t expect an Arctic experience in southern Kentucky, Bowling Green was shaking up the holiday game this year.

Bowling Green City Commissioner, Sue Parrigin, says this is a huge deal for the city.

“We’re amongst royalty in tourism. I could say that. Chicago, Asheville, New York City, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at the holidays. Bowling Green is listed with these fantastic cities and communities to be one of the top destinations. Places that you just must go to during the holidays. So from a tourism and visitors standpoint, it’s huge to have this honor to be listed with these great communities that go all out for the holidays.”

The website lists the Reindeer Farm, Twinkle at the Track, the SOKY Ice Rink, and the Lodge at Old Stone as reasons to make the trip.

Other cities making the list include Asheville, North Carolina and Dallas, Texas. For a full list click here.

“I do want to the City of Bowling Green’s where we list all kinds of activities that are going on in our downtown area. Family-friendly activities. There’s something most every evening that folks can come downtown and just experience the magic of the season,” Parrigin says.

For a list of local holiday events, go to bgky.org.

