Elizabethtown officials investigating after officer-involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

EPD spokesman Chris Denham confirmed the officer was responding to a home on Pleasant View Drive around 6:00 p.m. as part of a criminal investigation.

While there, the officer shot his weapon hitting a suspect. There is no information on the current condition of the suspect.

The story will be updated.

