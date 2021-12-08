Elizabethtown officials investigating after officer-involved shooting
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
EPD spokesman Chris Denham confirmed the officer was responding to a home on Pleasant View Drive around 6:00 p.m. as part of a criminal investigation.
While there, the officer shot his weapon hitting a suspect. There is no information on the current condition of the suspect.
The story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.