Elizabethtown officials investigating after officer-involved shooting

There is no information on the current condition of the suspect
There is no information on the current condition of the suspect(Live 5/File)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

EPD spokesman Chris Denham confirmed the officer was responding to a home on Pleasant View Drive around 6:00 p.m. as part of a criminal investigation.

While there, the officer shot his weapon hitting a suspect. There is no information on the current condition of the suspect.

The story will be updated.

