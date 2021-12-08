FORECAST: Becoming sunny and a bit warmer today

WEATHER HEADLINES

WARMING TREND: After some cold weather and snowflakes, a rapid warming trend kicks in

SEVERE T-STORMS: Possible Friday Night

FLASH FLOODING: Possible Friday Night with the heavy rain, we’ll watch it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mix of sun and clouds today and warmer with highs back into the 40s.

Clouds will move back in Wednesday night, keeping temperatures a couple of degrees warmer than the previous night. Widespread 20s and lower 30s will be with us Thursday morning.

Thursday is a mostly cloudy day with an increasing rain shower chance as we head toward evening. High temperatures will surge into the 50s during the afternoon.

Overcast with rain showers at times Thursday night with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

The main show later this week will be a cold front with a period of t-storms, perhaps even two waves of thunderstorms. Severe wind gusts and flash flooding are possible. An Alert Day is likely to get issued for this event later this morning.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.