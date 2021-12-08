Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Becoming sunny and a bit warmer today

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WARMING TREND: After some cold weather and snowflakes, a rapid warming trend kicks in
  • SEVERE T-STORMS: Possible Friday Night
  • FLASH FLOODING: Possible Friday Night with the heavy rain, we’ll watch it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mix of sun and clouds today and warmer with highs back into the 40s.

Clouds will move back in Wednesday night, keeping temperatures a couple of degrees warmer than the previous night. Widespread 20s and lower 30s will be with us Thursday morning.

Thursday is a mostly cloudy day with an increasing rain shower chance as we head toward evening. High temperatures will surge into the 50s during the afternoon.

Overcast with rain showers at times Thursday night with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

The main show later this week will be a cold front with a period of t-storms, perhaps even two waves of thunderstorms. Severe wind gusts and flash flooding are possible. An Alert Day is likely to get issued for this event later this morning.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/8 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/8 4AM Update

Most Read

Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on...
Man killed in Poplar Level Road shooting identified
Image of male model used in anthony_shots profile (not a person of interest)
State Police looking for information about fake online profile possibly linked to Delphi murders
Geurin Bibb, 39, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent...
Man charged after police pursuit through Louisville to southern Indiana
A person who had been shot was found after crashing their pickup truck on Outer Loop near...
UPDATE: Shooting victim found after crash on Outer Loop identified
A Publix will be built at the corner of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road, which is not...
2nd Publix announced for Louisville

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/8 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/8 4AM Update
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/7
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes extensive damage in Scott County
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/4