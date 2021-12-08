FORECAST: Severe weather still possible late Friday night, early Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Slight shower chance late Thursday

Near record highs Friday

Strong to severe storms possible late Friday into Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds overnight with lows falling into the 20s for most, near 30 in the city.

Thursday is a breezy, warmer day with highs in the 50s. Clouds in the morning will give way to clearer skies in the afternoon before more clouds and even some showers arrive by evening.

Scattered showers will continue moving through Thursday night as a warm front moves through. Lows will be very mild for this time of year, in the 50s.

Friday is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day as strong to severe storms are likely by late evening. Before they arrive, scattered showers and near-record warmth will be with us. The record high for Friday’s date is 71 degrees and we’ll likely brush up right against that.

Temperatures crash behind the front with a huge drop into the 40s Saturday. Calmer weather, but still cool, Sunday.

