Icy conditions close Sherman Minton Bridge, parts of I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After snow pushed through parts of WAVE Country Tuesday night, black ice has led to issues on area roads.

According to Louisville Metro Emergency Services, Interstate 64 at the Sherman Minton Bridge is closed due to accidents.

LENSAlert Traffic Advisory: Interstate 64 at Sherman Minton Bridge and Interstate 265 at Lewis and Clark Bridges are both closed due to accidents being cleared. — Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) December 8, 2021

Numerous crashes have occurred this morning due to ice on the roadways.

Caution is advised while traveling.

TRAFFIC STOPPER: Another closure of 64 EB just east of Hwy 150 to 265 in Floyd County due to ice. LIkely closed for 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/peXVA2hKxx — Brian Goode (@BGoodeWAVE3) December 8, 2021

