Icy conditions close Sherman Minton Bridge, parts of I-64

https://news.wsu.edu/news/2017/12/19/weathercatch-black-ice-mystery-how-it-formed-when-roads-look...
Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it, whether driving, bicycling or walking.(Washington State University)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After snow pushed through parts of WAVE Country Tuesday night, black ice has led to issues on area roads.

According to Louisville Metro Emergency Services, Interstate 64 at the Sherman Minton Bridge is closed due to accidents.

Numerous crashes have occurred this morning due to ice on the roadways.

Caution is advised while traveling.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

