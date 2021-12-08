JCPS students using virtual reality to practice real life trades — including firefighting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students in Fern Creek High School’s fire science program aspiring to be firefighters demonstrated their skills and talents on Wednesday; the three-year program will have its first graduates later this school year.

They’re using virtual reality to prepare for real-world scenarios, which students say makes them more eager to fight real fires. Students can enter another dimension inside the classroom: a virtual realm where they can put themselves in the most dangerous situations without actually being in danger.

”Watching someone else do it makes it seem so much easier,” senior Samantha Douglas-Foulkes said. “Once you actually put on the headset, it’s very difficult, and you have to be in the right mindset.”

Between the nozzle, the air intake and the weight of all the gear, it’s about as real as it can get without actual flames.

”By us going through that VR system, it prepares us and gives us a feeling of what it’s like, not only in the VR system,” senior Joel Hurst said. “But it gives us reality of what to expect.”

Another unique resource available to students is the Fern Creek Fire Department, which is located directly across the street from the school.

Firefighting and other emergency service professions, are short-staffed, according to Chief Nathan Mulvey. He said he believes that the high school’s fire science program will benefit both the department and Fern Creek High School in the long run.

“Numbers have drastically dropped in our number of volunteers, because a lot of them have gotten hired at other places, and the demand has increased for their time,” Mulvey said. “As these kids graduate and join a service, they’re able to plug in, maintain their education, (and) maintain their practice as they go further and look at a career.”

Virtual reality is now being used in seven JCPS schools to teach real-life trades.

