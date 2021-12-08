JCPS: Western HS principal brought to hospital after incident with student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The principal of Western High School was hospitalized after a student “made physical contact” with him on Tuesday.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Renee Murphy confirmed to WAVE 3 News the principal, Anthony Sieg, was brought to the hospital as a precaution after the incident.

He was released after about an hour and a half, Murphy said.

No further details were provided regarding the incident with the student.

Violence has plagued JCPS schools since students started the school year in August, with at least 14 guns brought by students so far this school year. At least two of those incidents happened at Western High School, both in November.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.