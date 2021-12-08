Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Kentucky state investigators now looking into Fort Thomas teacher fired for inappropriate behavior

A psychologist describes accusations against TJ Lykins as grooming behavior.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT THOMAS, Ky. (WXIX) - More details are surfacing about a teacher who was fired from Highlands High School.

Tommy “TJ” Lykins lost his job last month after he was accused of inappropriate behavior.

Lykins’ Fort Thomas personnel file, which includes more than 100 pages of information, details the accusations that he faced before he was fired from his teaching job with the Fort Thomas Independent School district.

“When we see this type of thing, the next thing we have to discern is, is this a compassionate teacher who is really trying to do the right thing and help, or is it someone who may be overstepping the professional boundary and taking advantage of the power differential?” Dr. Ed Connor, a forensic psychologist, said.

Former students say fired NKY teacher ‘masterminded’ his manipulation of young girls

The documents show that following two investigations, school administrators fired Lykins for insubordination, immoral character or conduct unbecoming a teacher and violation of the professional code of ethics.

According to the personnel file, Lykins was accused of making sexual comments to and about students, mocking a deaf student and calling students vulgar names.

One junior, per the documents, reported him for sexual harassment, alleging that Lykins often crossed boundaries by telling her she smelled good, complimenting her hair and asking her about her boyfriend.

Other former students have reported that Lykins strived to be known as the “cool teacher.”

“Tries to be the teacher that ‘you can come and cuss with me,’ or ‘we can talk about inappropriate topics with me,’ it’s a form of grooming behavior,” Dr. Connor said.’

Two young women said that shortly after they graduated from Highlands H.S., Lykins reached out to them, attempting to pursue an intimate relationship.

Per school records, Dr. Connor, a Kentucky psychologist, gave Lykins a “psychological” and “psychosexual” evaluation for the district in early 2021.

Dr. Connor could not speak about that evaluation, or about Lykins specifically, due to privacy, but said that in general, an evaluation of that nature takes about six and a half hours.

“It consists of interviewing, but it also consists of psychometric testing, so in other words, psychological tests that have statistical underpinnings, where we can access database and see if their profile is statistically similar to profiles of convicted sex offenders,” he said.

Documents show the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board is now investigating Lykins. That is the governing body that decides whether he will keep his teaching certificate.

A letter included in the personnel file states that Lykins and his attorneys are contesting the district’s decision to terminate him and are contesting the allegations against him.

In the meantime, Dr. Connor says the students impacted by the situation should know it is not their fault.

“Students who have been through such a traumatic experience should seek counseling. They should be able to go and talk to someone about what happened and help them understand that this isn’t something that they’ve done,” Dr. Connor said.

As of now, police have not filed any criminal charges against Lykins.

Records show that Lykins also worked for Bracken County Schools. There is no indication in that personnel file that Lykins faced similar accusations while working there.

Lykins and his attorneys have not responded to requests for comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 Enquirer/FOX19. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on...
Man killed in Poplar Level Road shooting identified
Image of male model used in anthony_shots profile (not a person of interest)
State Police looking for information about fake online profile possibly linked to Delphi murders
Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Elizabethtown; KSP investigating
Geurin Bibb, 39, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent...
Man charged after police pursuit through Louisville to southern Indiana
Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it,...
Sherman Minton Bridge, parts of I-64 back open after closing due to icy conditions

Latest News

WAVE 7:00 BACKUP
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
revised owsley mini pkg thumb
Mountain News at 6 - zak owsley county fight mini pkg - 12/8
Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
2 juveniles arrested in death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith; shot and killed at bus stop
Students can enter another dimension inside the classroom: a virtual realm where they can put...
JCPS students using virtual reality to practice real life trades — including firefighting