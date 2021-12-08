Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Man shot in Park Hill; suspect vehicle flees scene

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood sends one man to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Officer Beth Ruoff with LMPD confirmed officers near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Prentice Street were stopped by a man who had been shot.

The man was sent to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police later determined the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of South 17th Street. Upon further investigation, Ruoff said officers heard shots nearby and noticed a silver Ford SUV speeding away from the scene.

Officers followed the vehicle and lost sight of it around I-264.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

