Man arrested in connection with death of 2-month-old son

Thomas Embry, 22, has been charged with murder-domestic violence and criminal abuse first degree on a child 12 or under, according to an arrest report.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville man has been charged in connection to the death of his 2-month-old infant son back in May.

Thomas Embry, 22, has been charged with murder-domestic violence and criminal abuse first degree on a child 12 or under, according to an arrest report.

Court documents reveal that on May 13, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the call of an unresponsive infant. The 2-month-old was listed as Embry’s son.

Police said the boy was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A later autopsy report confirmed the child died due to a significant brain hemorrhage.

Embry admitted during a recorded statement that he was the only person in contact with the infant during the time of the injury, but police said Embry’s initial statement on how the child received his injuries did not match the findings by investigators and medical staff.

The medical examiner’s office on Dec. 6 determined the cause of the 2-month-old’s death was from an inflicted closed head injury. The manner of death was later changed to a homicide.

Police said Embry had an extensive CPS and domestic violence history on record.

Embry has been booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on Dec. 9.

