No actions taken by UofL amid rumors of potential split with AD Vince Tyra

UofL Athletic Director Vince Tyra
UofL Athletic Director Vince Tyra(Twitter: Vince Tyra)
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Athletics Association met Tuesday amid reports that Athletics Director Vince Tyra was being considered for the same position at Florida State University.

Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, UofL President and athletics association board chair, announced there’d be no action taken in Tuesday’s meeting. That means Vince Tyra is still AD at UofL, for now.

Media didn’t get to hear those discussions. It was a closed executive session, despite one reporter’s protest of what he called illegal behind-closed-doors meetings.

When the board came back, Bendapudi said only that they discussed “pending litigation” and “personnel matters.”

Bendapudi joined only via teleconference and was unavailable for comment. Tyra was not present either.

