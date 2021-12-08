Overnight snow causes crashes in Southern Indiana, downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For drivers in downtown Louisville and Southern Indiana, Wednesday morning was a disaster. A dusting of snow posed a challenge; though the snowfall was minor, the consequences were significant.

The majority of the snow clung to the Ohio River’s bridges and elevated roads. The roads in downtown Louisville were painted with a blanket of black ice. Non-stop collisions and accidents erupted in these areas.

It began around 11 p.m. on Tuesday and lasted past 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Several crashes happened shortly after 3 a.m.

A crash on I-264 near Algonquin Parkway in Louisville happened just before another was reported on East Spring Street in New Albany near the Silver Creek Bridge.

Bridges, exits, and expressways were temporarily closed Wednesday morning. Until 7:30 a.m., drivers trying to take the Sherman Minton found it closed. Near 9th Street, I-64 was also temporarily closed, as was the I-65 southbound path at Lewis and Clark. I-64 and I-265 on the Lee Hamilton Highway in Indiana were also closed.

All of it came as a result of ice on roads that were not salted. It takes time for salt trucks to get on iced roadways, expressways, and highways when there is a lot of traffic. For safety, the roads must first be cleared before crews can salt the roads to make them safe to drive on.

