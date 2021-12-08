Owsley County Sheriff under investigation, accused of assaulting a girl at high school basketball game

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers responded to an assault complaint on December 3 that they received during the Perry Central vs. Owsley County high school girls basketball game.

An arrest warrant was sent out for Brent Lynch by the Perry County District Court on Wednesday.

The warrant is for fourth degree assault, after officers say Lynch allegedly assaulted a girl during a fight between two players.

Lynch is part of the coaching staff for Owsley County High School.

Troopers are looking for him to serve the arrest warrant.

KSP Trooper Matt Gayheart said the investigation is ongoing and there is a possibility for more charges.

Lynch is currently the elected Sheriff of Owsley County.

The superintendent of Owsley County Schools, Dr. Tim Bobrowski, released a statement to WYMT Wednesday afternoon.

“An incident occurred during a December 3rd varsity girls’ basketball game at Perry Central High School between Perry Central High School and Owsley County High School. Owsley County is fully complying with KHSAA’s recommendations. The Owsley County Varsity Girls’ Assistant Coach was suspended 1 game. Per KHSAA’s recommendations, both teams have suspended 4 student athletes for 2 games.

