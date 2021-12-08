Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said lab tests showed a booster dose increased by 25-fold the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies against omicron.

Pfizer announced the preliminary laboratory data in a press release and it hasn’t yet undergone scientific review. The companies already are working to create an omicron-specific vaccine in case it’s needed.

Scientists have speculated that the high jump in antibodies that comes with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines might be enough to counter any decrease in effectiveness.

Antibody levels predict how well a vaccine may prevent infection with the coronavirus but they are just one layer of the immune system’s defenses. Pfizer said two doses of the vaccine may still induce protection against severe disease.

“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is maximized with a third dose of our vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Pfizer’s announcement had an immediate impact on U.S. markets. Futures that had pointed to a lower open reversed course in seconds and swung solidly to the positive with the Dow jumping almost 200 points.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on...
Man killed in Poplar Level Road shooting identified
Image of male model used in anthony_shots profile (not a person of interest)
State Police looking for information about fake online profile possibly linked to Delphi murders
Geurin Bibb, 39, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent...
Man charged after police pursuit through Louisville to southern Indiana
Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Elizabethtown; KSP investigating
A Publix will be built at the corner of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road, which is not...
2nd Publix announced for Louisville

Latest News

WAVE 3 News - Wednesday morning, Dec. 8, 2021
WAVE 3 News - Wednesday morning, Dec. 8, 2021
Your Money: Workers getting biggest raise since 2008; Amazon launches Alexa Together
Six-year-old Sahara Little was last seen wearing a pink jacket with fluffy hood, tan pants and...
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl in Pennsylvania believed to be abducted
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/8
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/8
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/8