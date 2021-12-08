Police: Man arrested after making shooting threat on WKU campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, WKU Police sent an emergency alert to inform students of a shooting threat investigation.

" I got this notification that something’s happening near the south end of campuses,” WKU Student Drew Brumfield said. He said he was about to go play soccer in the area, but made a change of plans once he received the alert.

WKU PD said an anonymous post was made on the social media app Yik Yak. According to the report, the post said “Shooting up pft around 4:30ish” with a follow-up comment stating “Y’all gone feel my pain.” After being contacted, Yik Yak gave police electronic information including the user’s phone number. Campus staff was able to find the student, identified as James Crenshaw, who was associated with that number.

“Everyone did an excellent job of contacting Yik Yak, you know, tracking down the student and having him in custody,” WKU Police Public Information Officer Melissa Bailey said. Bailey went on to say multiple agencies worked together to make sure they could find the student responsible.

According to the report, James Crenshaw was positively identified and interviewed. Police said Crenshaw said he was aware of the post. He was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening 2nd degree. No weapons were found.

“As police officers, we’re always aware that something like this could happen,” Bailey explained. “We train for this, and so when a threat or any kind of complaint like this happens, we all come together as a team and figure out what each person needs to do so that we can take care of this very quickly and efficiently.”

WKU PD said they would increase officers and patrol on the south end of campus.

Please contact WKU PD at 270-745-COPS with any information or if you notice and suspicious behavior.

WKU PD investigate shooting threat at Pearce-Ford Tower. (WBKO)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.