Proposed resolution to remove Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from House committees

The proposed resolution comes after a video of Rep. Lauren Boebert making anti-Muslim comments towards Rep. Ilhan Omar was posted on Facebook.
FILE - (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A resolution is being introduced by Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley to remove Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert from her House committee assignments.

Wednesday morning via Twitter, Rep. Pressley announced her proposed resolution to remove Rep. Boebert from her committee assignments, in order to hold her accountable for remarks she made about Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. The resolution would remove Rep. Boebert from her positions on the “House Committee on Natural Resources” and the “House Committee on the Budget.”

According to CNN, Rep. Pressley’s proposed resolution follows remarks made by Rep. Boebert suggesting Rep. Omar had been mistaken as a terrorist while in an elevator on Capitol Hill.

A Facebook video posted on Saturday, Nov. 27, began surfacing on the internet, showing Rep. Boebert telling a story about an encounter she had with Rep. Omar.

In a video posted by CNN, Rep. Boebert is seen speaking to a crowd. In the video, she says, “I was getting into an elevator with one of my staffers, and he and I were leaving the Capitol, we’re going back to my office and we get in the elevator and I see a Capitol Police officer running hurriedly to the elevator. I see fret all over his face. I look to my left and there she is, Ilhan Omar, and I said, ‘Well she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,’” Boebert continued. “So we only had one floor to go and I say, do I say it or do I not? And I look over and I say, ‘Look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’”

It was later revealed that Rep. Boebert made up the story and her interaction with Rep. Omar.

Due to backlash from the video, Rep. Boebert posted a tweet issuing an apology (see below).

In response, Rep. Omar called on GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold Rep. Boebert accountable for her actions. “Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter,” Rep. Omar said in a tweet responding to Rep. Boebert. “Normalizing this bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims. Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress.”

A few days later, Rep. Omar released a statement on Twitter, addressing her conversation with Rep. Boebert:

“Today, I graciously accepted a call from Rep. Lauren Boebert in the hope of receiving a direct apology for falsely claiming she met me in an elevator, suggesting I was a terrorist, and for a history of anti-Muslim hate. Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call. I believe in engaging with those we disagree with respectfully, but not when that disagreement is rooted in outright bigotry and hate. To date, the Republican Party leadership has done nothing to condemn and hold their own members accountable for repeated instances of anti-Muslim hate and harassment. This is not about one hateful statement or one politician; it is about a party that has mainstreamed bigotry and hatred. It is time for Republican Leader McCarthy to actually hold his party accountable.”

That same day, Rep. Boebert posted a video on her personal Twitter page, detailing her account of her phone call with Rep. Omar (see below).

Rep. Omar then posted a video playing an alleged voicemail she received of a caller threatening her, due to Rep. Boebert’s video tweet of their phone call (see below).

In the second video, Rep. Omar says, “I myself have recorded hundreds of threats on my life often triggered by Republican attacks on my faith and this week, once again we saw another increase. I’m going to play you a voicemail that we received hours after I got off the phone with Rep. Boebert, after she posted her video.”

KKCO 11 News has reached out to Rep. Boebert for a statement in regards to this situation. At this time, we have not heard back and are still waiting on a response.

