Sherman Minton Bridge, parts of I-64 back open after closing due to icy conditions
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After snow pushed through parts of WAVE Country Tuesday night, black ice led to issues on area roads.
According to Louisville Metro Emergency Services, Interstate 64 at the Sherman Minton Bridge closed due to accidents. It reopened around 7:20 a.m., according to Metrosafe.
Numerous crashes occurred Wednesday morning due to ice on the roadways.
