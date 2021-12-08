Sherman Minton Bridge, parts of I-64 back open after closing due to icy conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After snow pushed through parts of WAVE Country Tuesday night, black ice led to issues on area roads.

According to Louisville Metro Emergency Services, Interstate 64 at the Sherman Minton Bridge closed due to accidents. It reopened around 7:20 a.m., according to Metrosafe.

LENSAlert Traffic Advisory: Interstate 64 at Sherman Minton Bridge and Interstate 265 at Lewis and Clark Bridges are both closed due to accidents being cleared. — Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) December 8, 2021

Numerous crashes occurred Wednesday morning due to ice on the roadways.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.