Shooting near St. Matthews Elementary School under investigation

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot at in their car at an elementary school intersection in St. Matthews on Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m., just outside St. Matthews Elementary, at the intersection of Winchester Road and Browns Lane, St. Matthews Police Department Chief Barry Wilkerson said.

When police arrived, they found the person whose car was shot and damaged, as well as several shell casings.

So far, Wilkerson said their information is limited, but investigators believe the shooter or shooters approached the victim’s car, fired shots, and then fled westbound on Winchester Road in a dark colored mini van.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed, nor has any suspect information.

