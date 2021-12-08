Support Local Businesses
SILVER ALERT: 15-year-old missing, at risk

Cabrini Stott
Cabrini Stott(Indiana State Police)
By Jonathan Shelley
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA) - A statewide Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a teenage girl from Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Cabrini Stott, who is 15 years old. Cabrini is Black, 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Monday, December 6, at 2:07 am and is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Cabrini Stott, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at (317) 327-6541 or call 911.

Indiana Clearinghouse for Information on Missing Children &Missing Endangered Adults: http://www.in.gov/isp/2333.htm

