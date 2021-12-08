Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Elizabethtown, KSP investigating
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
EPD spokesman Chris Denham confirmed an officer was responding to a home on Pleasant View Drive around 6:00 p.m. as part of a criminal investigation.
The officer shot his weapon during the incident, which hit and killed the suspect.
No other details were provided at this time.
