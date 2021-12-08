Support Local Businesses
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Elizabethtown, KSP investigating

Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was...
Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman and Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

EPD spokesman Chris Denham confirmed an officer was responding to a home on Pleasant View Drive around 6:00 p.m. as part of a criminal investigation.

The officer shot his weapon during the incident, which hit and killed the suspect.

No other details were provided at this time.

