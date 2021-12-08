Suspect, officer identified in Elizabethtown shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the names of the suspect and officer involved in a shooting in Elizabethtown on Dec. 7.

KSP confirmed that Sergeant Chris Lewis was assisting in a domestic violence investigation that day, and took several underage witnesses and the victim to their home on Pleasant View Drive.

The suspect, 34-year-old Gary McCormick was there when they arrived.

Lewis got out of his car to talk to McCormick when a fight broke out and Lewis used his taser, according to the press release.

McCormick disarmed Lewis and tried to use the taser on the officer. Lewis opened fire right after and shot McCormick.

KSP said Lewis attempted life saving actions on McCormick until emergency responders arrived.

McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

According to Shonna Sheckles, SpringHaven Inc. domestic violence victim advocate, situations like Tuesday night’s are on the rise.

“With Hardin County being a rural county, it’s almost unheard of,” Sheckles said. “Since September, this is the third incident. There was an incident in September, there was one in November, and now here we are in December and there has been another domestic-related incident where someone lost their life.”

“Now you know there’s a police officer out there in the line of duty that had to take someone’s life,” Sheckles added. “I don’t know all the particulars of the story, so I can’t really comment any further than that.”

Sheckles told WAVE 3 News until more on this situation comes to light, the community should learn the signs of domestic violence, from bruises to black eyes, to victims not making eye contact and/or missing work often.

SpringHaven Inc. provides shelter in an undisclosed location and other resources to domestic violence victims.

To read more about domestic violence signs, or to get help, click or tap here, or call SpringHaven’s help line: (270) 769-1234.

Kentucky State Police said an autopsy has been scheduled by the State Medical Examiner in Louisville.

Officer Lewis was not hurt during the incident. He has been placed on two weeks administrative leave.

