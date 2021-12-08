Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A Beaver Dam man is charged with human trafficking after Kentucky State Police say he sold his daughter.

Troopers say they, along with social services, launched and investigation after they learned the young girl gave birth back in March.

State Police say the girl was sold to another man in August of 2020 and had been living with him. They say they believe that man is the father of the baby.

That man is charged with rape.

Both men are in the Ohio County Jail.

Troopers say the victim and her baby are now in foster care.

14 News has decided not to name the men in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges and arrests.

Kentucky State Police say these are the signs of human trafficking to look for:

May show signs of physical or mental abuse

May not have control over their own money, ID or personal possessions

May not be able to speak on their own behalf or unable to leave on their own

May appear to be fearful or submissive

May not know what city or state they are in, or where they are living

May work excessively long hours

Can be found in restaurants, farming, massage parlors and soliciting at hotels, parking lots or house to house

If you suspect anyone is involved or a victim of human trafficking, there is a Kentucky hotline you can find here.

Lesya Feinstein is speaking with KSP. She’ll have more tonight on 14 News.

