Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father

By 14 News Staff and Lesya Feinstein
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A Beaver Dam man is charged with human trafficking after Kentucky State Police say he sold his daughter.

Troopers say they, along with social services, launched and investigation after they learned the young girl gave birth back in March.

State Police say the girl was sold to another man in August of 2020 and had been living with him. They say they believe that man is the father of the baby.

That man is charged with rape.

Both men are in the Ohio County Jail.

Troopers say the victim and her baby are now in foster care.

14 News has decided not to name the men in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges and arrests.

Kentucky State Police say these are the signs of human trafficking to look for:

  • May show signs of physical or mental abuse
  • May not have control over their own money, ID or personal possessions
  • May not be able to speak on their own behalf or unable to leave on their own
  • May appear to be fearful or submissive
  • May not know what city or state they are in, or where they are living
  • May work excessively long hours
  • Can be found in restaurants, farming, massage parlors and soliciting at hotels, parking lots or house to house

If you suspect anyone is involved or a victim of human trafficking, there is a Kentucky hotline you can find here.

Lesya Feinstein is speaking with KSP. She’ll have more tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on...
Man killed in Poplar Level Road shooting identified
Image of male model used in anthony_shots profile (not a person of interest)
State Police looking for information about fake online profile possibly linked to Delphi murders
Geurin Bibb, 39, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent...
Man charged after police pursuit through Louisville to southern Indiana
Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Elizabethtown; KSP investigating
Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it,...
Sherman Minton Bridge, parts of I-64 back open after closing due to icy conditions

Latest News

Thomas Embry, 22, has been charged with murder-domestic violence and criminal abuse first...
Man arrested in connection with death of 2-month-old son
Students of the Fire Science program at Fern Creek High School.
JCPS students using virtual reality to practice real life trades — including firefighting
Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Owsley County Sheriff under investigation, accused of assaulting a girl at high school basketball game
Though the snowfall was minor, the consequences were significant in and around Louisville...
Overnight snow causes crashes in Southern Indiana, downtown Louisville
WAVE EVENING BACKUP