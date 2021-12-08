Two men in Beaver Dam accused of sex trafficking after juvenile girl sold

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men are in custody in Ohio County after they were accused of sex trafficking.

Kentucky State Police arrested Diego Alonzo-Perez and Lucas Mateo, both of Beaver Dam.

According to authorities, Alonzo Perez sold an underage girl to Mateo, and that she had been living with him since August 2020. Police say the girl gave birth back in March.

Mateo has been arrested and charged with Rape, 3rd Degree. Both men are being held in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

