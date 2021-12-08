Two-year-old released from hospital after successful heart transplant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One family is celebrating after their two-year-old child was released from the hospital following a heart transplant surgery on Thanksgiving.

Rocky Wayne was diagnosed with left ventricular non-compaction cardiomyopathy (LVNC) five months after he was born in Sept. of 2019.

He spent 123 days in the Jennifer Lawrence pediatric cardiac intensive care unit before the hospital sent him home to wait for a donor.

His parents received news on Nov. 24 that a donor heart had been offered, according to Norton Healthcare Public Relations Manager Lynne Choate.

Rocky received his new heart on Thanksgiving day and returned back home in Bardstown to reunite with his older brothers on Tuesday.

Norton Children’s Hospital staff lined up down the hall to send Rocky home with a celebration parade, Choate said.

