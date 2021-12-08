Support Local Businesses
Woman hit by car walking on New Cut Road

Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was hurt when she was clipped by a driver’s car mirror while walking on New Cut Road on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. The woman was walking down New Cut Road near Pirouette Avenue in the emergency lane.

After the woman was hit, Mitchell said the car’s driver stayed in the area. She was taken to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.

The name of the pedestrian was not revealed.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

