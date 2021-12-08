Woman hit by car walking on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was hurt when she was clipped by a driver’s car mirror while walking on New Cut Road on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. The woman was walking down New Cut Road near Pirouette Avenue in the emergency lane.

After the woman was hit, Mitchell said the car’s driver stayed in the area. She was taken to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.

The name of the pedestrian was not revealed.

