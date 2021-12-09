2 St. X students charged for sexual assault of another student captured on video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students from St. Xavier High School have been arrested and charged in connection with a Snapchat video shared in May allegedly showing another student being sexually assaulted.

The two teenagers attended St. X and recorded the video off-campus, according to the high school. The footage appeared to show two students using an object to sexually assault another male student while another student recorded the video and shared it through social media.

St. X had penalized the students back in May, according to a letter sent out to parents. The school said the investigation was handed over to Louisville Metro Police.

According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, one teenage male was charged with sodomy-first degree and strangulation-first degree, while another was charged with complicity sodomy-first degree and attempted strangulation-first degree.

WAVE 3 News is reaching out to the Archdiocese of Louisville and St. Xavier High School for comment.

This story will be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

