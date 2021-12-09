Bendapudi leaving UofL to become president at Penn State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The president of the University of Louisville is headed for Happy Valley.

Dr. Neeli Bendapudi will be the next president of Pennsylvania State University, announced by the Penn State Board of Trustees in a meeting on Thursday morning. She will be the university’s 19th president and will take over on July 1, 2022 following the retirement of current president Eric Barron.

Bendapudi sent a letter to UofL revealing her acceptance of the position shortly before the Penn State Board of Trustees voted unanimously to give her the head job. It reads:

“Cardinal Family,

I write with mixed emotions to share with you that I have accepted the position of President of Penn State University.

The decision to embark on a new chapter in my professional journey was not an easy one. I will miss our students, our faculty, our staff, our retirees, our alumni and our supporters, and I will miss my senior leadership team. All of you are among the best in the nation and are the heart and soul of our institution.

Michael Wade Smith, vice president for university relations and chief of staff, will join my team at Penn State.

Leaders of great institutions are simply temporary stewards called to take great care of the mission and the people and to leave them better than they found them. Together, we have accomplished much, advancing the University of Louisville on several fronts. The academic profile of our incoming students has never been stronger; our research funding never higher; our Foundation never more stable; our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion never more robust; our facility transformations never more noticeable; our new brand and online presence never more impactful; our U of L Health system never better staffed, funded and appreciated; our work to improve our community, the Commonwealth and the world never more evident. And we have done it all during an unprecedented worldwide pandemic and through the painful tragedies of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

I have complete confidence this important work will continue and that the University of Louisville will rise to greater heights.

This is not goodbye. Over the next days and weeks, I will work closely with the Board of Trustees to ensure a smooth transition. I will always carry Louisville and the Cardinals in my heart.

Go Cards!

Sincerely,

Neeli Bendapudi”

Bendapudi was hired as UofL’s 18th president on April 3, 2018 to replace Dr. James Ramsey.

Before arriving in Louisville, Bendapudi had been provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Kansas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

