Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Bendapudi leaving UofL to become president at Penn State

Dr. Neeli Bendapudi (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Dr. Neeli Bendapudi (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The president of the University of Louisville is headed for Happy Valley.

Dr. Neeli Bendapudi will be the next president of Pennsylvania State University, announced by the Penn State Board of Trustees in a meeting on Thursday morning. She will be the university’s 19th president and will take over on July 1, 2022 following the retirement of current president Eric Barron.

Bendapudi sent a letter to UofL revealing her acceptance of the position shortly before the Penn State Board of Trustees voted unanimously to give her the head job. It reads:

“Cardinal Family,

I write with mixed emotions to share with you that I have accepted the position of President of Penn State University.

The decision to embark on a new chapter in my professional journey was not an easy one. I will miss our students, our faculty, our staff, our retirees, our alumni and our supporters, and I will miss my senior leadership team. All of you are among the best in the nation and are the heart and soul of our institution.

Michael Wade Smith, vice president for university relations and chief of staff, will join my team at Penn State.

Leaders of great institutions are simply temporary stewards called to take great care of the mission and the people and to leave them better than they found them. Together, we have accomplished much, advancing the University of Louisville on several fronts. The academic profile of our incoming students has never been stronger; our research funding never higher; our Foundation never more stable; our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion never more robust; our facility transformations never more noticeable; our new brand and online presence never more impactful; our U of L Health system never better staffed, funded and appreciated; our work to improve our community, the Commonwealth and the world never more evident. And we have done it all during an unprecedented worldwide pandemic and through the painful tragedies of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

I have complete confidence this important work will continue and that the University of Louisville will rise to greater heights.

This is not goodbye. Over the next days and weeks, I will work closely with the Board of Trustees to ensure a smooth transition. I will always carry Louisville and the Cardinals in my heart.

Go Cards!

Sincerely,

Neeli Bendapudi”

Bendapudi was hired as UofL’s 18th president on April 3, 2018 to replace Dr. James Ramsey.

Before arriving in Louisville, Bendapudi had been provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Kansas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
2 juveniles arrested in death of JCPS student shot, killed at bus stop
Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis
Police searching for missing Indiana teens
When police arrived to the St. Matthews shooting scene on Dec. 7, they found the shooting...
Shooting near St. Matthews Elementary School under investigation
LMPD was called to the Academy at Shawnee, located on Herman Street, around 2:32 p.m. Wednesday.
VIDEO: Academy at Shawnee security guard injured while breaking up fight outside school
Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it,...
Sherman Minton Bridge, parts of I-64 back open after closing due to icy conditions

Latest News

Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis
Police searching for missing Indiana teens
Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
2 juveniles arrested in death of JCPS student shot, killed at bus stop
UPS has helped with nearly 3,000 baskets for families in the Russell neighborhood over the past...
UPS creates 315 baskets of food, essentials and toys for Russell neighborhood single parent families
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Windy and warmer afternoon; severe threat very late Friday Night