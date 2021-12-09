Support Local Businesses
Clark County Health Department out of rapid COVID-19 tests

By Nick Picht
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clark County, Indiana Health Department is out of rapid COVID-19 tests, according to Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel.

Yazel told WAVE 3 News the county currently only has Polymerase Chain Reaction COVID tests, better known as PCR tests.

Yazel said the county gets its supply of tests from the state, and was informed roughly four to six weeks ago that this situation was a possibility. He said he’s not sure when another shipment will be delivered.

“[The state has] communicated with us, but they haven’t been able to say like, ‘On this day you’re getting x amount,’” Yazel said. “So I mean, they’re looking at alternative types of rapid tests and just trying to get small amounts, smaller amounts to places and things like that. You know, I do think we’ll get a few here and there in a relatively short time frame, but when we get back to the point where we have as many as we want, I think that’ll probably be several weeks.”

PCR tests usually take between 48 to 72 hours to produce results, but are known to be more accurate and can help local health departments test for virus variants.

Rapid tests can produce results in a matter of hours, but can also result in a false positive or negative.

In the meantime, Yazel said he hopes the shortage of rapid tests does not make people careless.

“I don’t want people going to work or school who are sick who, since they didn’t have the rapid test, took the regular one, the PCR, and didn’t want to wait for the results,” Yazel said. “So they’re like, ‘Well, my test is cooking, I’ll go ahead and go to work or school.’ That’s how you get increased cases. Or [you have] people who just start not testing at all because they’re like, ‘Well I want to know in 15 minutes or I don’t even care.’”

The supply shortage in Clark County comes as Yazel said testing for COVID-19 is up roughly 25 percent since Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, WAVE 3 News talked to several people who drove to the health department for a COVID test.

“I think it’s kind of odd,” Rachel Dobson said. “You know, you would think we need something like that with everything going on, [but] we actually prefer having the lab-tested one done, because we feel like it’s a little more accurate and more dependable.”

Until the county receives its next shipment, Yazel is asking the public to play it safe if they need to be tested.

“Go get tested and stay home until that result is back,” Yazel said.

