Corydon man arrested after allegation of battery involving 9-year-old

Cody Byrn, 28, has been charged with neglect of a dependant resulting in bodily injury,...
Cody Byrn, 28, has been charged with neglect of a dependant resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery with bodily injury, and battery in relation to the incident.(Harrison County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have made an arrest for a case of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent involving a nine-year-old child over Thanksgiving weekend.

Cody Byrn, 28, has been charged with neglect of a dependant resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery with bodily injury, and battery in relation to the incident.

Indiana Department of Child Services contacted ISP detectives regarding an allegation of battery involving a nine-year-old.

Detectives said the child is normally in the care of a youth facility due to behavioral issues, but had returned home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

While details into the incident were not provided, ISP said the alleged battery occurred in Harrison County while the child was at home.

Workers at the youth facility noticed the child had been injured upon his return on Nov. 29.

After a detailed investigation with family, caregivers, and the child, Indiana State Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Byrn, whose relationship to the nine-year-old was not provided.

Byrn was arrested without incident on Thursday afternoon and was booked in Harrison County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

