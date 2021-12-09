Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Cloudy, chilly start but sunny and breezy later

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY NIGHT/PRE-DAWN SATURDAY (12/10-11)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS: Significant threat for a nighttime outbreak of severe thunderstorms/tornadoes Friday night
  • WINDY: Strong wind gusts Saturday will send temperature plummeting during the day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold start with clouds keeping us cool through lunch. However, sunshine is expected in the afternoon and the wind will pick up fairly quick from the south. That will push highs well into the 50s.

As a warmer flow continues to flow in, areas of very light rain or even drizzle will be possible during the night.

Friday is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day as strong to severe storms are likely by late evening. Before they arrive, scattered showers and near-record warmth will be with us. The record high for Friday’s date is 71° and we’ll likely brush up right against that.

Strong to severe storms move through late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the main threats

with these storms. Temperatures will drop quickly into the 40s shortly after daybreak Saturday.

Quiet weather will kick in Sunday and likely hold for a good chunk of next week.

