Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Watching severe weather potential late Friday night, Saturday morning

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few scattered showers tonight
  • Near record highs late Friday
  • Severe weather outbreak possible Friday 11 p.m. - Saturday 9 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few scattered showers will move through this evening as a warm front advances north of our area. It’ll be breezy tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s. Friday is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day as strong to severe storms are likely by late evening. Before they arrive, scattered showers and near-record warmth will be with us.

The record high for Friday’s date is 71° and we’ll likely brush up right against that. Warmth and a high amount of moisture in the air will help fuel strong to severe storms from 11 p.m. Friday to as late as 9 a.m. Saturday. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible, as well as some localized flash flooding.

Be on alert Saturday morning!

Storms will completely depart our area by midday Saturday, leaving us with a sharp temperature drop into the 40s during the day. It’ll be a windy and chilly start to the weekend with gusts up to 35 mph.

The start of next week looks much calmer with 50s and sunshine on Sunday. We’ll work our way up to the 70 degree mark by Thursday!

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A few scattered showers will move through this evening as a warm front advances north of our...
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/10 — 3 p.m. update

Most Read

Chambers Painting in Sellersburg was having problems hiring people in a tight labor market....
‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe gives boost to Sellersburg-based painting company
Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
2 juveniles arrested in death of JCPS student shot, killed at bus stop
Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis
Police searching for missing Indiana teens
Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer and other...
Man accused of murdering highway maintenance worker, shooting LMPD officer refuses to show up to court again
Dr. Neeli Bendapudi (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Bendapudi leaving UofL to become president at Penn State

Latest News

A few scattered showers will move through this evening as a warm front advances north of our...
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/10 — 3 p.m. update
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/9
StormTALK! Weather Blog Updater 12/9
StormTALK! Weather Blog Updater 12/9
Though the snowfall was minor, the consequences were significant in and around Louisville...
Overnight snow causes crashes in Southern Indiana, downtown Louisville