FORECAST: Watching severe weather potential late Friday night, Saturday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few scattered showers tonight

Near record highs late Friday

Severe weather outbreak possible Friday 11 p.m. - Saturday 9 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few scattered showers will move through this evening as a warm front advances north of our area. It’ll be breezy tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s. Friday is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day as strong to severe storms are likely by late evening. Before they arrive, scattered showers and near-record warmth will be with us.

The record high for Friday’s date is 71° and we’ll likely brush up right against that. Warmth and a high amount of moisture in the air will help fuel strong to severe storms from 11 p.m. Friday to as late as 9 a.m. Saturday. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible, as well as some localized flash flooding.

Be on alert Saturday morning!

Storms will completely depart our area by midday Saturday, leaving us with a sharp temperature drop into the 40s during the day. It’ll be a windy and chilly start to the weekend with gusts up to 35 mph.

The start of next week looks much calmer with 50s and sunshine on Sunday. We’ll work our way up to the 70 degree mark by Thursday!

