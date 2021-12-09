FORECAST: Windy and warmer afternoon; severe threat very late Friday Night

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS: Significant threat for a nighttime outbreak of severe thunderstorms/tornadoes Friday night

WINDY: Strong wind gusts Saturday will send temperature plummeting during the day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny for the afternoon with strong wind gusts over 30 mph at times. As a warmer flow continues to flow in, areas of very light rain or even drizzle will be possible during the night.

Friday is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day as strong to severe storms are likely by late evening. Before they arrive, scattered showers and near-record warmth will be with us. The record high for Friday’s date is 71° and we’ll likely brush up right against that.

Strong to severe storms move through late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the main threats with these storms.

Temperatures will drop quickly into the 40s shortly after daybreak Saturday.

Quiet weather will kick in Sunday and likely hold for a good chunk of next week.

