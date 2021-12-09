Support Local Businesses
Indiana man arrested for Hardin County homicide

Demonte Tee Whitfield, 21, of Salem, Indiana, is charged with the Thanksgiving Eve shooting...
Demonte Tee Whitfield, 21, of Salem, Indiana, is charged with the Thanksgiving Eve shooting death of Jermaine Huffman, 30, of Radcliff, Ky.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was being sought in connection deadly shooting on Thanksgiving Eve is now in custody.

Demonte Tee Whitfield, 21, of Salem, Indiana, is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on one count of murder.

Whitfield was wanted with a November 24 homicide that took place around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Kingswood Way. The victim, Jermaine Huffman, 30, of Radcliff, died later that night at Baptist Health Hardin.

Huffman and Whitfield were involved in an argument when Whitfield pilled a pistol and shot Huffman, according to an arrest warrant.

Federal law enforcement personnel were involved in the search for Whitfield because local authorities believed he had left Kentucky.

Bond for Whitfield has been set at $500,000 cash. He is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning in Hardin District Court.

