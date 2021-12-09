Support Local Businesses
Ky. Congressman Brett Guthrie tests positive for Covid-19

(GRAYDC)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the congressman said, “Out of an abundance of caution, I took a Covid-19 test, and it came back positive today. I am glad I decided to get fully vaccinated, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. My offices in Kentucky’s Second District and D.C. will stay open to assist constituents.”

There has been no word on Guthrie’s condition.

This is a developing story.

