Ky. Search Warrant Task Force holds final meeting

Attorney General Daniel Cameron put the task force together after the death of Breonna Taylor. Louisville police were serving a warrant at her home when they shot and killed her.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Search Warrant Task Force met for a final time Thursday.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron put the task force together after the death of Breonna Taylor. Louisville police were serving a warrant at her home when they shot and killed her.

The Search Warrant Task Force has met for several months, reviewing the ways police officers obtain and execute search warrants.

After a two-hour meeting, the task force approved eight recommendations regarding the search warrant process in Kentucky.

Those recommendations include training law enforcement officers on how to execute search warrants, tracking where the warrants are served, and having prosecutors review the warrants before they’re approved by a judge.

Other recommendations include having officers consider the time of day when executing the warrants and contacting child protective services if children are present at the time of the search.

There were some objections to the recommendations, but the group reached a consensus to move them forward.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he was proud of the group’s teamwork.

“I think what you saw here over the course of these meetings were men and women who were well-intentioned and had good faith in coming together to find ways that we can provide additional confidence in the search warrant process, but also bolster public safety too,” Cameron said.

Cameron said he hopes the recommendations will improve public safety. Last year, he was heavily criticized for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

In the coming days, the task force will work on finalizing a draft of the recommendations for the public and state lawmakers.

