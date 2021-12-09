Louisville man found guilty of murder after shooting passerby downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After shooting and killing another man in downtown Louisville in the summer of 2020, a jury in Jefferson County found Theodore Friendly guilty of murder.

On July 24, 2020, around 9 p.m., Michael Nellom, 37, was shot and killed by Friendly on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Phoenix Hill.

Witnesses testified that Friendly was assaulting a female and that Nellom, a passerby, tried to stop him, according to Erwin Roberts of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. Friendly then shot Nellom, who died before being taken to the hospital.

The jury found Friendly guilty of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The jury recommended that he be sentenced to 25 years in prison; his sentencing hearing will take place on Feb. 15, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.