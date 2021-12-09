Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Louisville man found guilty of murder after shooting passerby downtown

According to LMPD, 55-year-old Theodore Friendly was arrested yesterday and charged with one...
According to LMPD, 55-year-old Theodore Friendly was arrested yesterday and charged with one count of murder.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After shooting and killing another man in downtown Louisville in the summer of 2020, a jury in Jefferson County found Theodore Friendly guilty of murder.

On July 24, 2020, around 9 p.m., Michael Nellom, 37, was shot and killed by Friendly on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Phoenix Hill.

Witnesses testified that Friendly was assaulting a female and that Nellom, a passerby, tried to stop him, according to Erwin Roberts of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. Friendly then shot Nellom, who died before being taken to the hospital.

The jury found Friendly guilty of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The jury recommended that he be sentenced to 25 years in prison; his sentencing hearing will take place on Feb. 15, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chambers Painting in Sellersburg was having problems hiring people in a tight labor market....
‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe gives boost to Sellersburg-based painting company
Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
2 juveniles arrested in death of JCPS student shot, killed at bus stop
Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis
Police searching for missing Indiana teens
Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer and other...
Man accused of murdering highway maintenance worker, shooting LMPD officer refuses to show up to court again
Dr. Neeli Bendapudi (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Bendapudi leaving UofL to become president at Penn State

Latest News

Cody Byrn, 28, has been charged with neglect of a dependant resulting in bodily injury,...
Corydon man arrested after allegation of battery involving 9-year-old
Hokey Weather Facts 12/9/21
Dr. Neeli Bendapudi (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Bendapudi leaving UofL to become president at Penn State
Behind the Investigation: The Roger Burdette Trial