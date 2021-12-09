Support Local Businesses
Louisville settles police pursuit crash that killed teen


This picture of Roger Marcum is from the first time he worked for Louisville Police.(LPD)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old boy killed in a crash with a police cruiser while riding inside a stolen vehicle has received a $600,000 settlement from the city of Louisville.

The family of Ki’Anthony Tyus filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Metro Louisville police officer after the 2018 crash.

The suit accused the officer, Roger Marcum, of improperly participating in a high-speed chase.

The lawsuit accused Marcum of causing the crash by slamming his cruiser into the SUV.

Five people including Tyus were inside.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

