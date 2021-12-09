Support Local Businesses
Man in photos on anthony_shots social media profiles responds to Delphi case

The male model whose images were used in the anthony_shots profile.
The male model whose images were used in the anthony_shots profile.(Indiana State Police)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA and WTHR) - WPTA affiliate station 13News spoke with the man whose photos were used in a child exploitation case in Miami County. The man’s name is not being revealed to protect his identity, but he is a model and police officer.

He said he didn’t know his photos were being used on the anthony_shots social media account involved in the case. On Dec. 6, the Indiana State Police team investigating the Delphi murders asked for help from anyone who had contact with the anthony_shots account profile.

“ISP did not reach out and let me know prior to using the photos. It wasn’t until I saw their press release on their page to where I finally realized what had happened. I reached out to them after finding out and am in contact attempting to help in any way possible.”

The man pictured in the account told 13News he has seen people use his images on Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, Kik and multiple dating websites. He said the apps don’t delete most fictitious profiles, which frustrates him.

“It’s frustrating as a police officer knowing that my photo was used for so many heinous crimes, and continues to be used as such,” he said. “I feel incredibly helpless. I’d love to be there when they find this guy so I can throw the cuffs on him myself.”

The man who created the account involved in the child exploitation case, Kegan Anthony Kline, was charged with 30 counts, including child exploitation, possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice, in August of 2020.

Kline has not been identified as a suspect or a person of interest in the Delphi case, but ISP continues to look for any information about the anthony_shots profile and anyone who may have had contact with it.

Copyright 2021 WPTA. All rights reserved.

