Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was paused Thursday after it was announced an attorney on the case had gotten sick.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan told the in federal court in Manhattan that an attorney was “ill and has to get care.” She did not identify the attorney, but said there was no reason to believe the illness was related to the coronavirus.

The judge sent jurors home for the day, telling them to expect to return Friday to resume hearing testimony in the trial’s second week.

Maxwell, 59, has denied charges she groomed teenagers to give financier Jeffrey Epstein sexual messages at the billionaire’s residences in Florida, New York, New Mexico and elsewhere. Her lawyers have accused prosecutor of making her a scapegoat for sex crimes committed by Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019.

The government had been expected to end its case by the end of the week. The U.S. attorney’s office had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
2 juveniles arrested in death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith; shot and killed at bus stop
When police arrived to the St. Matthews shooting scene on Dec. 7, they found the shooting...
Shooting near St. Matthews Elementary School under investigation
Seymour Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Nov. 24.
Police searching for missing Southern Indiana teen
Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it,...
Sherman Minton Bridge, parts of I-64 back open after closing due to icy conditions
Western High School Principal Anthony Sieg was brought to the hospital after a student made...
JCPS: Western HS principal brought to hospital after incident with student

Latest News

The U.S. expands COVID-19 boosters, opening an extra Pfizer dose to people as young as 16; a...
US expands COVID-19 boosters to people as young as 16; final hurdle to come
The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 200 million, but experts...
Vaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case
Dr. Neeli Bendapudi (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Reports: UofL’s Bendapudi headed to Penn State
A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Passenger describes Wright after shooting as ‘just gasping’
The casket of Bob Dole is seen at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday as people pay tribute....
Biden honors ‘giant of our history’ Bob Dole at US Capitol