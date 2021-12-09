Meade County High School moves to virtual learning Thursday due to ‘school shooting threat’

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Meade County High School families were informed that students and staff will not report to class in-person on Thursday due to a school shooting threat.

In a letter sent out on Wednesday evening, the school administration confirmed they had received a threat of a school shooting that was directed toward Meade County High School for Dec. 9.

Administrators and law enforcement agencies are said to be investigating the validity of the threat that was directed only towards the high school, and that students and staff would move to virtual learning on Thursday to allow more time for investigation.

“Currently, multiple law enforcement agencies are actively investigating, tracing electronic communications, conducting interviews, and identifying individual(s) responsible for this disruption to our learning environments,” the letter reads.

Meade County Schools said all other district schools will operate as normal, and students and families would receive communication to access their virtual work.

“Our approach to eliminating terroristic threatening in our schools is strong and unwavering,” the letter continues. “The Meade County Attorney, Jessica Brown Roberts, takes threats to our schools and children seriously. Violators to public safety will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

