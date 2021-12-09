Metro Animal Services waiving adoption fees for ‘Holiday Hope’ event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s a chance to help Louisville Metro Animal Services clear their shelters and help find dogs and cats their forever home.

LMAS has partnered again with BISSELL Pet Foundation for their “Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope” nationwide event.

From Dec. 9 through 11, LMAS will be waiving adoption fees for all cats, dogs, puppies and kittens at Animal House Adoption Center at 3516 Newburg Road. The location will be open between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. every day during the four-day event.

LMAS said all pets adopted will be spayed or neutered and microchipped for free, as well as free up-to-date vaccinations.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation said in a release. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”

LMAS last participated in BISSELL’s Holiday Hope event in 2019, where more than 70 dogs and cats were adopted. The shelter also participated in an Empty the Shelters event over the summer, where 51 dogs and cats found their forever homes.

For more information and to view adoptable pets, visit LMAS’ Pet Adoptions website.

