Miss. cop with 1.2M TikTok fans vies for blind date on Kelly Clarkson Show

Hollandale Policeman Matthew Mann
Hollandale Policeman Matthew Mann(Officer Matthew Mann)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
HOLLANDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hollandale police officer is back from Los Angeles, California, looking for love on the Kelly Clarkson show.

At just 22 years old, Officer Matthew Mann has 1.2 million fans - on TikTok alone - which means a ridiculous amount of direct messages daily.

“Probably like 1,000-2,000,” Mann laughed.

But a few weeks ago, one of those D.M.’s was from a woman named Kelly.

“I had my phone in my hand ‘cause I was playing a game,” Mann said with a laid-back, Down South type of energy. “They popped up and said Kelly something, but it was executive producer of the Kelly Clarkson show.”

Mann thought it was a joke, but he was intrigued, so he clicked on it anyway.

“It was a message saying, ‘Hey, we want you to come to the Kelly Clarkson Show.’”

Days later, he was on a flight to California and welcomed to L.A. with chauffeur and hotel accommodations.

“When I walked in, I saw MGK behind the scenes,” Mann said about the celebrity rapper. “I freaked out a little bit - ok, a whole lot. But uh, yeah, it was awesome,” Mann smiled. “Kelly was super sweet, and Nikki Glaser was awesome.”

Then it was showtime.

Mann and another cop from Tennessee tried to ‘impress the girl’ with their resume.

“Y’all look so handsome,” Kelly Clarkson said to both policemen. “And first of all, thank you so much for what you do. Ok, so, go ahead and introduce yourselves.”

“I’m Matthew Mann. I’m a police officer with Hollandale Police Department. When I’m not policing, I’m a substitute teacher and a basketball coach,” Mann said. “I like to do anything where I can interact with the youth and just be in kids’ lives because a lot of kids don’t have someone to talk to.”

A few more questions, personalized love ballads, and six minutes later and a decision was made.

Unfortunately, Mann didn’t walk away with love but promised not to give up on finding it.

“Yeah, I’m still looking,” he confessed.

In the meantime, he’s found the perfect marriage between policing and social media influencing.

“You can really control how that person’s day is, depending on what type of content you’re putting out,” he said.

Even during the lowest moments of his own life, when he recently lost one of his best friends, the Hollandale police officer was still encouraging others online.

“May of this year, one of my best friends since childhood - Robert Brent, drowned on a beach. He was going to college at USM. Robert was passionate about everything, and uh, I realize you just never know what somebody is going through... So the biggest thing is just put out the most positive content, funny content, because you can, you can turn somebody’s day around.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

