Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Police attempt to locate missing southern Indiana teen

Seymour Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Nov. 24.
Seymour Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Nov. 24.(Seymour Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Seymour Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Nov. 24.

Destiny Arthur, 17, is described as 5 foot 2 inches, weighing 145 pounds with blonde hair. Police said she was last seen with a man named Eron Vetter in Indianapolis.

The two had been traveling in a black 2014 Ford Focus with license plate 709 EDX.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Seymour Police Department at (812) 522-1234.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on...
Man killed in Poplar Level Road shooting identified
Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Elizabethtown; KSP investigating
Geurin Bibb, 39, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent...
Man charged after police pursuit through Louisville to southern Indiana
Image of male model used in anthony_shots profile (not a person of interest)
State Police looking for information about fake online profile possibly linked to Delphi murders
Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it,...
Sherman Minton Bridge, parts of I-64 back open after closing due to icy conditions

Latest News

The northern Kentucky republican included the caption to the tweet that said, “Santa, please...
Congressman Massie unapologetic after tweeting Christmas picture with family holding firearms
The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Kentucky Congressman criticized for tweeting Christmas photo of family with guns
Indiana University Health Bloomington is sharing its excitement with the Ramirez family, as...
IU Health Bloomington celebrates first baby born at new location
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking is the start of making family’s dream come true in...
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking is the start of making family’s dream come true