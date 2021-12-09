Police searching for missing Indiana teens

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Investigators are searching for two teenagers who were last seen on Nov. 24.

Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis, were last seen in Indianapolis, according to the Seymour Police Department.

Arthur is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, and has long blonde hair, photos show. Vetter has tan skin, brown or black hair and dark-colored eyes.

The two had been traveling in a black 2014 Ford Focus with license plate 709 EDX.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Seymour Police Department at (812) 522-1234.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.