Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Police searching for missing Indiana teens

Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis
Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis(Seymour Police Department)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Investigators are searching for two teenagers who were last seen on Nov. 24.

Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis, were last seen in Indianapolis, according to the Seymour Police Department.

Arthur is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, and has long blonde hair, photos show. Vetter has tan skin, brown or black hair and dark-colored eyes.

The two had been traveling in a black 2014 Ford Focus with license plate 709 EDX.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Seymour Police Department at (812) 522-1234.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
2 juveniles arrested in death of JCPS student shot, killed at bus stop
When police arrived to the St. Matthews shooting scene on Dec. 7, they found the shooting...
Shooting near St. Matthews Elementary School under investigation
LMPD was called to the Academy at Shawnee, located on Herman Street, around 2:32 p.m. Wednesday.
VIDEO: Academy at Shawnee security guard injured while breaking up fight outside school
Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it,...
Sherman Minton Bridge, parts of I-64 back open after closing due to icy conditions

Latest News

The northern Kentucky republican included the caption to the tweet that said, “Santa, please...
Congressman Massie unapologetic after tweeting Christmas picture with family holding firearms
The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Kentucky Congressman criticized for tweeting Christmas photo of family with guns
Indiana University Health Bloomington is sharing its excitement with the Ramirez family, as...
IU Health Bloomington celebrates first baby born at new location
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking is the start of making family’s dream come true in...
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking is the start of making family’s dream come true