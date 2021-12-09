Support Local Businesses
Police searching for missing Southern Indiana teen

Seymour Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Nov. 24.
Seymour Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Nov. 24.(Seymour Police Department)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Seymour Police Department officers are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Nov. 24.

Destiny Arthur, 17, is described as 5 foot 2 inches, weighing 145 pounds with blonde hair. Police said she was last seen with a person named Eron Vetter in Indianapolis.

The two had been traveling in a black 2014 Ford Focus with license plate 709 EDX.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Seymour Police Department at (812) 522-1234.

